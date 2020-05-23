18-year-old arrested after a jewelry robbery

Redd has been charged with robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– On Wednesday afternoon Prince William Police Department responded to a jewelry robbery.

18-year-old Aniyah Redd was arrested after forcefully grabbing a piece of jewelry from a 38-year-old woman and fleeing on foot.

According to officials the victim, the 38-year-old woman said that she arranged to sell a piece of jewelry to Redd over a social media app called “Let Go”.

Officials responded to the 1700 block of Old Bridge Road to investigate the robbery. When the victim and Redd met up, Redd than forcefully took the jewelry and fled.

When the officers found Redd she was detained and officials then found marijuana, and items consistent with distribution. Redd has been charged with robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.