17-year-old charged for April 12th stabbing at McDonald’s in Virginia

SOUTH RIDING, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County teenager is being charged in connection to an April 12 stabbing that happened outside a McDonald’s in South Riding.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old was charged Thursday with aggravated malicious wounding.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries and was later released.

The arrest comes after the office conducted an investigation and learned the stabbing was not a random attack.

The identity of the 17-year-old can not be released since he is a minor. He is currently being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

