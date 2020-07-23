17-year-old boy encourages youth social activism during COVID-19

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — 17-year-old Maneesh Vallurupalli is inspiring youth to engage in global activism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his non-profit, Combine Together & Create Action Foundation, Vallurupalli has recruited youth to help Northern Virginia towns by delivering groceries for free, as well as supplying masks and gloves to those in need.

Most recently, Vallurupalli has created thirteen chapters across the US, and expanded globally to Kenya and India. He has recruited volunteers across the world to help with his latest project: a STEM curriculum for schools in small towns in India and Africa.

“This is the best time to start getting involved in social activism, and this is the best time to start getting involved in community service, even if it’s just a little bit,” said Vallurupalli.

