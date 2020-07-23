ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — 17-year-old Maneesh Vallurupalli is inspiring youth to engage in global activism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through his non-profit, Combine Together & Create Action Foundation, Vallurupalli has recruited youth to help Northern Virginia towns by delivering groceries for free, as well as supplying masks and gloves to those in need.
Most recently, Vallurupalli has created thirteen chapters across the US, and expanded globally to Kenya and India. He has recruited volunteers across the world to help with his latest project: a STEM curriculum for schools in small towns in India and Africa.
“This is the best time to start getting involved in social activism, and this is the best time to start getting involved in community service, even if it’s just a little bit,” said Vallurupalli.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Rev. Dr. Patricia Wilson-Cone appointed Chaplain by the Doleman Black Heritage Museum
- Maryland Department of Health awarded $250K Pfizer Foundation Grant to address decreases in childhood vaccinations
- Arlington teen raises money for Yemen humanitarian relief
- City of Alexandria launches “Strive & Thrive” to help residents stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 17-year-old boy encourages youth social activism during COVID-19
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App