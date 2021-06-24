17 individuals indicted in racketeering/murder investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — According to the Alexandria Police Department, seventeen individuals involved in a regional marijuana ring have been indicted and arrested on charges linked to a murder in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, a member of a drug trafficking organization killed 23-year-old Yousef Omar, a Texas resident, in Alexandria last November. Officials said 23-year-old Ahmed Shareed, a California resident, was arrested on murder, firearms and racketeering charges.

Shareef was a part of the organization that sold large amounts of marijuana in the DMV area. In a release provided by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In several jurisdictions, they seized:

More than 150 pounds of high-grade marijuana, valued around $500,000;

At least $274,795;

At least 23 firearms including three assault rifles and multiple high capacity magazines;

Cocaine and other controlled substances;

Electronic money-counting machines, digital scales, vacuum sealers, packaging materials, suitcases and owe sheets;

Multiple fictitious identification cards and driver’s licenses;

Multiple vehicles used in furtherance of the organization’s racketeering activity.

Bryan Porter, Commonwealth’s Attorney, said, “I want to thank the Alexandria Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Section and the multitude of partner law enforcement agencies for their diligent and professional work on this investigation. Firearms and violence follow racketeering organizations as the number of weapons seized and the alleged murder charge illustrate. Illegal money, no matter how it is obtained, begets the potential for robbery, assault, and homicide.”