$16.1M renovation approved for Arlington’s historic Fire Station No. 8

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board approved a $16.1 million design for a new, energy-efficient fire station.

The renovated station will replace Fire Station No. 8 on the 4000 block of Lee Highway. More than 100 years ago, the station began with the Hall’s Hill Volunteer Fire Department that protected African American residents of the Hall’s Hill community. The new facility will add two bays and include gender-neutral staff accommodations and modern health safety designs.

“Now we have an opportunity to recognize, remember and appreciate the volunteers who came way before fighting fires in conditions that we just cannot comprehend right now. So now we can build a new structure honoring their service and memorializing their service to the community,” said Chief David Povlitz, chief of the Arlington County Fire Department.

For decades during segregation, Fire Station No. 8 was the only Arlington station staffed by African Americans.