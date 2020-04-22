15,000 PPE items donated by Shenandoah University’s MBA China program

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Over 15,000 pieces of personal protective equipment has been sent to Shenandoah University as a result of a PPE drive conducted by their MBA program in China.

Members and partners of Shenandoah’s Global MBA program in China sent approximately 3,000 respirator masks, 12,000 surgical masks, 50 isolation gowns and 1,250 pairs of surgical gloves following a PPE drive they conducted in march.

Dr. Yvonne Chen said most of the equipment has already arrived.

“When you see others in crisis, that puts you in a perspective to feel ‘Oh, we don’t have it so bad after all,'” Chen said. “By [helping others], you help yourself, you feel better about yourself; you appreciate what you have even in crisis”

Dr. Chen said the the PPE will mostly be donated to Shenandoah University’s healthcare partners and the remainder will be kept in the case SU’s campus becomes a COVID-19 testing site.