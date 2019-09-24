14 people including Warren County Administrator indicted on misdemeanor charges relating to EDA scandal

WARREN COUNTY, Va., (WDVM) — Fourteen people were indicted on misdemeanor charges related to the ongoing investigation involving the Front Royal – Warren County Economic Development Authority Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

The indicted people include Warren County Administrator Douglas Stanley; Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools Luke Drescher; former county attorney, Daniel Whitten; and member of the Warren County Supervisors, Thomas Sayre.

Sayre’s lawyer released a statement, saying:

“Mr. Sayre did not break the law at any time, nor has he betrayed the good Citizens of Warren County in any way. Mr. Sayre has faithfully served his constituents in the Shenandoah District and will continue to do so. Mr. Sayre looks forward to having his day in Court and clearing his name once and for all.” Attorney Demetry Pikrallidas

Other indicted people identified by police include:

Mark A. Baker, 53, of Front Royal, Va.

William M. Biggs, 77, of Front Royal, Va.

Alexander G. Blanton, 72, of Front Royal, Va.

Tony F. Carter, 59, of Linden, Va.

Bruce N. Drummond, 68, of Linden, Va.

Archie A. Fox, 78, of Strasburg, Va.

Linda P. Glavis, 75, of Front Royal, Va.

Ronald L. Llewellyn, 66, of Front Royal, Va.

Daniel J. Murray Jr., 72, of Middletown, Va.

Thomas E. Patteson III, 73, of Front Royal, Va.

A Warren County, Va., a special grand jury handed up 42 misdemeanor counts against the 14 individuals.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Former Front Royal town councilwoman Bebhinn Rowland had her suspicions about Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority projects years before the town filed a lawsuit. Here’s what Rowland had to tell WDVM in June this year:

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.