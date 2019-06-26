$13 million in state funding awarded for transportation projects

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board has awarded the Winchester-Frederick County area $13 million for six different projects.

These projects include the replacement Millwood Pike bridge, extending acceleration and deceleration lanes on I-81 at exits 302, 317 and mile marker 304, 10 traffic signals in Winchester and rail crossing upgrades at Route 644 in Stephenson.

Three of the projects were scored by smart scale which evaluates factors like safety and congestion.

“Now the Commonwealth Transportation Board wants to see projects are ready to go, that all of the engineering in place,” said Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization principal planner John Madera.

The funding was approved last week when the transportation board adoted its 2020-2025 six year improvement program.