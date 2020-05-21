13 homes in Roanoke City affected by evacuation order as heavy rains continue

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Spring Valley Dam near Lake Drive in Roanoke is in danger of failing as heavy rains continue.

WEATHER ALERT FOR RESIDENTS THAT LIVE NEAR THE SPRING VALLEY DAM:Due to heavy rains, the Spring Valley Dam located in the City of Roanoke near Lake Dr. is in danger of failing which could cause flooding in the immediate area of the dam. — City of Roanoke (@City_of_Roanoke) May 21, 2020

That could cause flooding in the immediate area of the dam.

To protect those living nearby, the following areas are being asked to evacuate their homes:

3600 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW, to the 4000 block of Craves Creek Rd., SW

4000 block of Lake Dr., SW

1400 block of Deyerle Rd., SW

4000-4100 block of Brandon Ave., SW

13 homes are affected by this evacuation. Residents are being alerted to evacuate by reverse E-911 calls as well as Roanoke Fire EMS and Roanoke City police are going door to door to evacuate residents and move them to higher ground.

