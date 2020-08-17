12 charged after unlawful assembly declared in Richmond Sunday night

Virginia

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

A dozen people were arrested last night after an unlawful assembly was declared in Richmond. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said they have arrested and charged 12 people after an unlawful assembly was declared last night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers said they declared an unlawful assembly after a “group walking in the travel lanes of West Grace Street would not comply with officers to disperse and after the individuals in the group were observed damaging property.”Police provided a list of the people who were arrested early Monday morning:

  • Ackerley, Joshua was charged with unlawful assembly, destruction of property and obstruction
  • Broadhead, Ian was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Goepel, Andrew was charged with destruction of property and obstruction
  • Jones, Austin was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Kaplan, Taylor was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Lopez, Valentina was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Margiel, Erica was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Melozzi, Isaiah was charged with rioting
  • Morgan, Jaime was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Schunn, Inga was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Schunn, Irena was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Lopez, Valentina (Photo: RPD)
  • Margiel, Erica (Photo: RPD)
  • Ackerley, Joshua (Photo: RPD)
  • Kaplan, Taylor (Photo: RPD)
  • Broadhead, Ian (Photo: RPD)
  • Jones, Austin (Photo: RPD)
  • Melozzi, Isaiah (Photo: RPD)
  • Schunn, Inga (Photo: RPD)
  • Schunn, Irena (Photo: RPD)

Police said as the group walked they damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint. When they were arrested, police confiscated spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices.

Items seized during the arrest. (Photo: Richmond Police)
Items seized during the arrest. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories