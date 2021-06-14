11-year-old says man tried to abduct her from window of her home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl at her home in Woodbridge.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on June 10 at the girl’s home in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court.

The victim alleges she heard someone knocking on her second-story window, leading her to open the window to look out. When she leaned out the window to look around, an unknown male suspect allegedly wrapped his arms around her and they both fell to the deck below.

The victim was able to get to the front of her home to notify a family member, while the suspect ran away.

A witness told police he saw an unknown, possibly teenaged male talking to someone inside the room of the home.

Police said the suspect is described as a man with a medium build and approximately 5’6”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PWCPD tipline, 703-792-7000.