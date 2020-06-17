100WomenStrong, NVFS partner to distribute emergency loans

The loans will only be available to individuals and families; many of whom are one paycheck away from missing their rent, mortgage, or other payments.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A group of Northern Virginia’s nonprofits are providing emergency cash assistance to Loudoun County’s needy in a dignified way. The $2,000 loans will be interest-free for the first six months and recipients will have three years to pay it back. The money they return will go to the next person in need.

“We’re not a bank so we’re not making profit off of this. There’s none of that happening. This is truly neighbors helping neighbors within the community,” Founder and President of 100 Women Strong Karen Schaufeld.

The Pay it Forward Direct Assistance Fund is spearheaded by 100WomenStrong, a Loudoun-based philanthropic organization. It’s partnered with Northern Virginia Family Services, which will make the distributions. The loans will only be available to individuals and families; many of whom are one paycheck away from missing their rent, mortgage, or other payments.

Schaufeld and Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO of Northern Virginia Family Services, expect the fund to endure far beyond COVID. “This is a public health crisis and an economic recession and we hope this will mitigate devastating financial despair among families. We also know that for many the economic recovery will be years in the making,” Berkowitz said. “We know that there’s so many families that live paycheck to paycheck in this region and one flat tire, one copay that’s unaffordable, one lost paycheck — suddenly folks are heading into economic challenges.”

The Pay it Forward fund currently has $141,000 available, which includes a $40,000 gift from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. President and CEO Eileen Eilsworth says the Community Foundation launched its COVID Response Fund in March and raised $2.1 million. “People were calling me and offering support instead of us calling them and seeking support and I will tell you that that was the rule and not the exception here,” Schaufeld said.

“Fundraising for the immediate response was clear to people and easy and compelling. I think fundraising for the COVID-19 recovery is going to be a much different matter,” she said.

Requests for assistance should be submitted to Northern Virginia Family Services. Businesses or individuals who would like to contribute to the fund may contact Pam Ray at Pam@OneHundredWomenStrong.org.

Other donations included $20,000 from an anonymous donor; The Schaufeld Family Foundation, The Bosserman Family Fund, The McCall-Hellman Family Fund, Bobbi Schaufeld and John and Jessica Wood donated $2,500 each. Businesses that donated $2,500 include Custom Ink, Bank of Charles Town, Bank of Clarke County, MainStreet Bank, Sandy Spring Bank, Summit Bank and SWaN & Legend. Langhorne Custom Homes donated $1,000.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM