$100,000 reward to help solve decade-old cold case of teen murders

David and Heidi were Virginia Tech sophomores when they were shot and killed 10 years ago this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — 10 years ago, two Virginia Tech students were murdered in a parking lot in Montgomery County, Virginia. The case went cold, but police are hoping a new website and $100,000 reward will help close the case.

According to Virginia State Police, Heidi Childs, 18, and David Metzler, 19, knew each other from a church youth group in high school and started dating in college. They had just started their sophomore year at Virginia Tech when the two were murdered on August 26, 2009.

That day, the two drove out together to the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest. Through investigation, Virginia State Police said it was sometime between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. that both teenagers were shot and killed. Left in the car was David’s guitar — but Heidi’s purse, credit cards, VT ID and lanyard, camera, and cell phone were missing and were never recovered.

Police said a man walking his dog found the teens’ bodies early the next morning. According to Lt. Colonel Tim Lyon, Director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, there are specific persons of interest related to this case.

“We have an extensive inventory of evidence collected from the scene,” said Lyon. “We have DNA and are working to take advantage of 10 years worth of technological and scientific advancements in DNA testing and criminal databases.”

However, Lyon said they still need the public’s help to fit all the pieces together and bring justice to the teens and their families.

Virginia State Police created a new website for the case, which can be found here. People can submit tips through the website and can remain anonymous if desired. Tips can also be received by phone at 540-375-9589

“It’s been 10 years. It’s time to come forward and let these families find some sense of peace,” Lyon said.

According to police, a $100,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest(s) for the murders of David and Heidi. The money was contributed by the community, Virginia Tech and the FBI.