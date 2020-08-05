100 students awarded school scholarships, thanks to Community Foundation

“We may even see more next year as a fallout from the crisis,” said Community Foundation’s Vice President of Grants and Community Leadership Sari Raskin.

OAKTON, Va. (WDVM) — More than 100 students in Northern Virginia will have financial assistance to pursue their undergraduate degrees thanks to the Community Foundation and 17 donors and scholarship administrators. $250,000 in awards will benefit students studying STEM, medicine, health, education at universities and Northern Virginia Community College.

Many of the beneficiaries need the help more than when they applied — applications opened on February 1, before coronavirus reached the East Coast. “Now, more than ever before, I know there will be students looking for scholarships to fund their education. We may even see more next year as a fallout from the crisis,” said Community Foundation’s Vice President of Grants and Community Leadership Sari Raskin.

The Community Foundation is also helping students as they navigate the back-to-school debate. “Students are trying to figure out what they’re doing next year now because of what’s happening with our education system and most universities are going online,” Raskin said. “So that has become a big challenge because most of the students who would hope to go to campuses in the fall are no longer. They’re trying to figure out, ‘Should we take a gap year? Should we move ahead as we planned online?’”

Raskin says it’s often very difficult to decide who receives a scholarship. “These scholarships truly make a difference in many of these students’ lives and every year I’m so impressed by the level of engagement and impressiveness of the students that we review.”

