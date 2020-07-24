1 person dead after reported shooting in Annandale

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — One person died from a suspected gunshot wound, Fairfax County Police tweeted on Friday evening.
Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Wadsworth Court in Annandale and found one person at the scene, who died. Police believe the suspect may have left in a white van. This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
