$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Warren County

The winning ticket was sold at the Shenandoah Farms Grocery

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday a winning million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Shenandoah Farms Grocery store in Front Royal.

The store’s manager, Darlene Burke, says this is the first time they’ve ever sold a winning ticket of this caliber in her 17 years working at the store.

“Everybody’s hoping its them. But it’s not. So far we don’t know,” Burke said. “Everybody up here, there’s a lot of people up here that works up here that goes out every day, so it’s probably one of the local mountain people we’re hoping.”

As far as the store being a lucky location?

“I can’t really say,” Burke said. “I guess it’s lucky right now.”

The winner has 180 days to claim their winnings. The Virginia Lottery recommends the winner should immediately sign the back of their ticket to establish ownership.