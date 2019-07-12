1 man, 1 juvenile arrested for allegedly attempting to steal car parts

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating the scope of thefts from two individuals that were caught trying to steal tires from a car in Alexandria.

Rodrigo Interiano, 18, was arrested for attempted grand larceny of motor vehicle parts, grand larceny of motor vehicle parts, and possession of stolen property with the intent to sell.

Officers said they arrived at the 7500 block Vernon Square after a man scared away Interiano and a juvenile from attempting to steal a tire from his 2019 Ford Mustang. The man was apparently able to see the car the two drove off in and Police were able to locate and arrest the two. The police said they also found a lot of stolen goods when they apprehended the two.

“I can’t really speak to all of the evidence that they found, oftentimes individuals who commit these crimes, this isn’t something they do once and then they are done, it is something that they continue to do until we catch them,” said Sgt. James Curry, Fairfax County Police Department.

The charges for the juvenile are still pending.