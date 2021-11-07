1 driver killed, 2 others injured in multi-car crash in Prince William County

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A 54-year-old man was killed after a multi-car crash on Saturday afternoon in Dumfries, Virginia.

Prince William County Police responded to the area of Country Club Drive and Dumfries Road around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The investigation showed that the driver of a Kia turned right but went through the center median of Country Club Drive and collided with a Ford. The impact of the crash pushed the Ford into a Chevvy Silverado.

The driver of the Kia, a 54-year-old man of Arlington, Va., was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Chevvy Silverado, a 46-year-old man of Stafford, Va., sustained minor injuries but was also taken to an area hospital.

The 54-year-old driver of the Ford died as a result of the injuries from the collision. Prince William County Police have since identified the deceased driver as Dennis Davidson of Dumfries.

The crash investigation is ongoing at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip.