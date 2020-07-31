1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Manassas

Police: "One victim unfortunately died as a result of their injuries at a local hospital."

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas City Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Thursday night.

Police said the the shooting took place at 10:12 p.m. on Bruton Parish Court. Officers responded to the scene after multiple reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, police said two men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, both men were transported to a nearby hospital.

Justin lehman, Lieutenant, Manassas City Police said, “One victim unfortunately died as a result of their injuries at a local hospital, the other victim was treated for serious not life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. At this time no arrest have been made and detectives and officers with our department are actively working the investigation to determine what led up to it.”

Officials believe there is no threat to the community, and encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Manassas City Police Department.

