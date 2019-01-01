'Set yourself up for success': tips for keeping your fitness resolution Video

For most Americans, New Year's resolutions are often health-related, such as losing weight, getting in shape, or eating healthier.

This trend shows at gyms across the country. Ask any gym employee and they'll tell you what Matt Hirschberg, Chief Operating Officer of Body Renew Fitness in Winchester says: January is a huge month for the industry.

"We see a dramatic spike in enrollments," said Hirschberg. But it's not enough for gyms to just get sign-ups, especially for monthly-fee gyms. "Our job is, how do we set those people up for success so they reach their health and fitness goals and we maintain them long term."

Of course, that spike comes because of all the resolution-makers who have good intentions of working out frequently. But for one reason or another, attendance rates drop off in the months following New Years, and gyms go back to their normal rates.

What gets in the way?

"Life," said Karen Darby, a Winchester resident who says she hasn't kept her fitness goals in the past. "Just kids and work stuff, family stuff."

Nathaniel Howe, another resident, echoed Darby's sentiments.

"Laziness and other things taking your time," he said. "'Oh, I'll get back to it.' Excuses."

But according to Hirschberg, a lot of resolved gym-goers hit road-blocks by setting their expectations too high. He has a few tips to follow before you hit the ground running.

"One: set realistic goals. Two: consider how long it took you to get in the current condition you are and set realistic time frames for how long it's going to take you to get out of that," said Hirchsberg. "The third thing is: set yourself up for success. Leverage everything at your disposal to see results quickly. The sooner you see results, the sooner you're going to be motivated to continue."

Before getting started, Hirschberg also suggests that people find out any underlying health issues before they become exercise-induced issues, especially when it comes to movement deficiencies. What begins as discomfort can quickly become pain, which will sideline most people says Hirschberg.

Once you are working out, he warns people to not pick cardio-vascular or weight training, but advocates for a mix of the two.

When it comes to nutrition, Hirschberg says to avoid the fad diets and work with a dietitian if possible to ensure you're getting a well-rounded diet.

Additionally, Hirschberg suggests finding out the "why" behind the resolution and holding tight to it.

"That extra little key, that tip that will help you push through when all the stars don't line up," he said. "It's easy to come to the gym when you've had a great day and the sun's shining and it's nice outside. But that's the exception, not the rule. So set yourself up for the rule."