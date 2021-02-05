Virginia State Police trooper arrested, facing rape and other sex crime charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia State Trooper who covered Halifax and Charlotte counties was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and other sex-related crimes.

Derrick A. Thompson of Drakes Branch, Va. has been charged with one felony count of rape, one felony count of sodomy, and one felony count of object sexual penetration.

These charges stem from an incident reported to Virginia State Police in September 2020. An investigation was conducted by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office.

Thompson was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond.

Virginia State Police has suspended Thompson without pay, pending the outcome of the case against him.

Virginia State Police hired Thompson in October 2007. He was assigned to the Area 23 Office, which covers Charlotte and Halifax counties, since August 2011.