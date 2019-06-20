Virginia Railway Express will increase rates in July

Once July 1st comes, the rates will go up around 3%.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)–Starting in July it’s going to be a bit more costly to ride the Virginia Railway Express.



In order to deal with operational costs, the Virginia Railway Express will be increasing their ticket prices. The increases will be marginal as they increase their rates by an average of 3% across the board. This is the first time they have raised the ticket prices in two years. Officials say they’ve examined at a lot of different factors before they increase rates because they know how it can impact riders.

“We recognize potential impacts on household budgets and that is why we do try to control the costs, keeping increases modest and avoid annual fare increases. Our fare increase is below the rate of inflation, so we work very hard to keep our fares as low as possible,” said Karen Finucan Clarkson, VRE Spokesperson.

Tickets for the month of July can be purchased at the current rates until the end of June.

