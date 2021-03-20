Virginia Military Institute alumni form political action committee to protect “core values”

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — A group of alumni, parents, relatives, and friends of Virginia Military Institute (VMI) have formed a political action committee (PAC) to preserve, protect and defend VMI from harmful legislation and legislators.

Named the Spirit of VMI, the entity’s mission is “to stop the decay of VMI caused by outside legislative influence.”

The committee will support legislators and other government officials “who know, understand, and value VMI.” According to the Spirit of VMI’s website, donations will go to political candidates who support VMI and will help to preserve the institution.

The PAC is made up of volunteers. The group hopes to find legislators that support VMI through the following principles: