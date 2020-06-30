Virginia man charged in New Year’s Day crash, left one woman dead

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Virginia man has been charged by a grand jury for a crash that left a 60-year-old woman dead on New Year’s Day.

32-year-old Cody Braithwaite is charged with DUI resulting in death and other charges related to fleeing from police after officers chased him for several miles down 81-south bound.

On the morning of January 1st, court documents state dispatch received many calls regarding a reckless driver on 81-south, which deputies located near exit 16. Sheriff Curtis Keller said back in January, that Braithwaite allegedly refused to stop, sped away and eventually crashed into the 60-year-old driver near exit 13.

Keller states the suspect crashed into a deputy’s car after striking the woman’s car, and continued to drive down 81 until he ran over spike strips laid down by the officers and was finally taken into custody around mile marker 11.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene