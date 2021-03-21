Virginia income tax filing deadline extended to May 17

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The deadline for Virginia residents to file their taxes has been extended to May 17th.

Governor Ralph Northam extended the deadline from the original May 1st filing date.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Governor Northam said in a press release. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

The deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments. The Department of Taxation recommends commonwealth residents file electronically for direct deposit for refunds.