Virginia environmental activists have a Green New Deal they want heard

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Environmental activists all over Virginia are pushing for the state to move in a greener direction.

Wednesday night activists from all over the state gathered at the Bull Run Unitarian Church in Manassas to discuss what a Virginian Green New Deal would look like. One of the topics discussed were the idea of furthering the development of solar energy within the state. The keynote speaker of the event says by embracing a green new deal it would bring thousands of jobs to the state and it would help fight the battle of climate change.

“We don’t want this to be a liberal thing or an environmental thing, but really again it’s about creating a strong and healthy local economy, all across the state of Virginia local economies, but doing it in a way that works for people, but works for the ecosystem,” said keynote speaker, Anthony Flaccavento.

Event leaders say people need to contact their local officials about this common sense Green New Deal plan.