Virginia AG’s office says Loudoun County Public Schools must reform gifted programs admissions

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools has found “reasonable cause” that the school district discriminated against students of color who applied for their gifted programs.

The 13-month investigation was launched by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office after a complaint was filed by the NAACP Loudoun County Branch.

A 61-page report from the Attorney General’s office was released on Wednesday, saying that the school system discriminated against African American students applying to the programs.

“Having found a reasonable cause to believe that policies and practices resulted in a discriminatory impact on Black/African-American and Latinx/Hispanic students, the division of human rights requests that the charging party and the respondent engage in a post-determination conciliation process in an effort to resolve this matter,” Herring said in a letter in the report. “The final determination includes reforms and commitments that the division believes are necessary to address the discriminatory disparate impact identified and help ensure equal opportunity for each student, as well as terms requested by the charging party in order to resolve this matter.”

This comes after recent Fairfax County Public Schools agreed to adopt admissions changes to elite math and science school Thomas Jefferson High School to create more diversity in the student body.