Vigil hosted for man killed in 2013 police shooting

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) – A vigil was held in Downtown Martinsburg on Saturday as it has every month for the past few years.

Mourning the death of 50-year-old Wayne Jones, demonstrators lined the sidewalks near the Berkeley County Courthouse demanding justice for the 2013 jaywalking arrest that resulted in Jones being kicked, put in a choke hold, tased four times and shot over 20 times.

Demonstrator Gloria Carter has stood on the corner of King and Queen street every month for the past several years, and says she wished people would have started paying attention to this case sooner.

“It should have been on the news from day one,” Carter said. “State, federal, all over the county, and it wasn’t.”

A federal appeals court said this week the civil case from Jones’ family may proceed and the officers involved in the shooting should not be shielded by qualified immunity.

Bruce Jones said social media platforms have made it easier to organize and spread awareness about incidents that affected people just like his brother.

“I think it’s great seeing everybody out here supporting him, and trying to make a difference,” Jones said. “Unfortunately it takes too many other killings for change to happen.”

Jones’ family is seeking $200 million in the wrongful death suit and the federal appeals court says there is potential civil rights violations to be hear by a Berkeley County jury.

Aside from the federal litigation the case is pending before the West Virginia Supreme Court as well