Vienna theater brings the arts back to the community during COVID-19

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Although art has suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, a northern Virginia theater company is looking to bring the arts back — both in person and virtually.

The Vienna Theater Company, a non-profit performing arts organization, spoke to WDVM about maintaining a theater during the pandemic.

The organization has been trying to find ways to bring theater back to the community, and hopefully encourage other theaters to do the same.

The company recently held their first in-person play with socially-distanced audience members, as well as virtual performances over zoom.

The theater offered the performances free of charge to the community. However, the in-person shows had a small attendance, while the virtual shows had a large audience — a sign that many people may not feel comfortable returning to shows indoors quite yet.

“I think if the theater companies find outdoor venues, that theater will stay alive,” said Jessie Roberts, Artistic Director for Vienna Theater Company. “We just want to keep theater in front of people. People who come to it who are consistent theater-goers are just lapping it up, they’re so starved, it’s really nice to do something for them.”

The in-person shows were socially-distanced, and only allowed a certain amount of actors on stage. All actors and crew wore face shields as a precautionary measure.

Roberts says that the future for their performances is unknown, but that actors will continue to rehearse over Zoom, and there may be potential for more small in-person performances in the spring.