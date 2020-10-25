Vienna launches ‘Shop & Stroll’ campaign on Saturdays

The initiative will take place from October through December

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Vienna kicked off their new ‘Vienna Shop & Stroll’ campaign at the Vienna Shopping Center on Saturday.

The campaign was created to encourage locals and visitors to visit the town’s shopping centers. The program will take place every Saturday at different shopping centers.

“The Town of Vienna’s Economic Development office has launched this initiative in partnership with Vienna Business Association and the Town Business Liaison Council,” read a press release.

Each month, the shopping centers will provide socially-distanced activated and promotions in stores. The goal is for shoppers to get to know the store owners and the history of each shopping location, while also helping out local businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

“With the health crisis, it’s been really hard to get people out, but also to support small and local businesses,” said Natalie Monkou, Economic Development Director for the Town of Vienna. “Shoppers get to have a good experience, and businesses get to show off a little bit more about their services and what activities that they have.”

The initiative will run until December. You can see a full list of participating locations here.

