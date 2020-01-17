Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Town of Hillsboro releases preliminary Rethink9 construction schedule
Buckeystown Pike north and south closed for crash at Keller Lime Plant Road
Recruitment for census workers begins with launch event in Hagerstown
Community Foundation of Washington County has $90k to hand out in scholarships
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Watch ‘n’ Win Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
VIDEO: Mike Carey previews WVU’s matchup with No. 2 Baylor
News
Posted:
Jan 16, 2020 / 07:57 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 16, 2020 / 07:57 PM EST
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
Tri-State Zoological Park could lose some animals
One injured after tractor-trailer collision on I-81
Frederick Police lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockville
Washington County organizations team up to fight substance abuse
Da Vinci XI Robotic Assistant arrives at Meritus
More Maryland
Governor Justice orders U.S. & state flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor fallen firefighter
Clorox Company plans to come to Berkeley County
New breastfeeding support app for WIC participants in WV
West Virginia students participate in 11th annual History Bowl
WV Delegate introduces bill providing public employees with paid family leave
WVU Medicine to take over ownership of Wetzel County Hospital
More West Virginia
Takoma Park Police investigate homicide
Gaithersburg city manager retires
Frederick Police lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockville
Traffic arrest inspires legal change to unpaid traffic fines in Maryland
County council approves appointment for open board of education seat
More I-270
Town of Hillsboro releases preliminary Rethink9 construction schedule
Following apology, county provides more information about Columbia Pike construction
Surveillance: Man robs BB&T in Woodbridge, police need help identifying
FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally in Va.
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Rockingham County
Ukrainian visitors learn about inclusive education at Falls Church school
More Virginia
Immune system ‘storm’ causes flu deaths in healthy people
Pennsylvania hemp industry could be boom or bust in 2020
Pennsylvania lawmakers call for informed patient consent
Whitetail Resort reopening after warmer weather
Waynesboro man arrested for attempting to lure children into his vehicle
Chambersburg elects first woman as council president
More Pennsylvania
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Hagerstown woman survives rare cancer after being told she had 48 hours to live
Weather
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Rockville Pike
Hagerstown Police investigate domestic stabbing incident
One injured after tractor-trailer collision on I-81
Tweets by WDVMTV