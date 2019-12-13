VIDEO: McNeil, Culver discuss improvements

Derek Culver had 12 points and 18 rebounds in the Mountaineers’ losing effort against St. John’s — however his 5 turnovers would contribute to West Virginia’s 22 on the day. The sophomore forward discussed what it would take to improve, as well as his thoughts on the game’s officiating.

Sean McNeil, on the other hand, had a bit of a breakout performance at the Garden. He led West Virginia with 13 points, including a clutch game-tying three-pointer in the final minute to keep the Mountaineers in the game.

Coming from Union, Kentucky to junior college in Dayton, Ohio and now to Morgantown, he says it has been “surreal.”