Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
FINAL: No. 22 West Virginia defeats No. 2 Ohio State, 67-59
VIDEO: McBride, Culver react to Cleveland Classic victory
McBride’s 21 points push No. 22 WVU over No. 2 Ohio State in Cleveland
Big 12 opener vs. Kansas to tip at 4 ET
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Watch ‘n’ Win Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: McBride, Culver react to Cleveland Classic victory
News
Posted:
Dec 30, 2019 / 12:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 30, 2019 / 12:40 PM EST
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
Medical cannabis workshop helps others get certified
Antietam Broadband set to increase rates
Antietam Broadband customers may lose Fox despite fee increases
Hagerstown man faces burglary charges
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-270
Frederick County encourages local efforts to recycle right
More Maryland
Morning Menu: How to Prepare a Perfectly Cooked Prime Filet Mignon
West Virginia legislature could address workforce challenges
Foster parents in West Virginia get a “date night”
Ex-State trooper moves on after “excessive force” ruled self defense
Surveillance video shows suspect breaking into spa on Christmas day
Woman from West Virginia hopes to empower others with her recovery story
More West Virginia
Fire in Frederick county damages post office and apartment building
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue receives 23 new fire engines
Medical cannabis workshop helps others get certified
Germantown native who made history as Yale’s first black student body president to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Declining cancer mortality rates in Montgomery County
Town seeks input for master plan
More I-270
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fairfax County shooting
Vienna man charged with homicide after fatal stabbing
Two suspects arrested in connection to Denny’s shooting in Manassas
Fairfax fire officials urge residents to properly discard cigarettes, to prevent house fires
Northern Va. organization strives to give German Shepherds a home
Fairfax officials remind residents of peak season for kitchen fires
More Virginia
Woman delivers baby in front seat of car along Interstate 81
Fatal Pedestrian Accident
Mercersburg’s Whitetail Ski Resort opened with investment done over the summer
Man arrested for overdose death
Sources: Murder-Suicide Investigation Involves Mother and 5-Year-Old Daughter
Man steals greyhounds transport truck and leads police on a high-speed chase in two states
More Pennsylvania
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fairfax County shooting
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Fire in Frederick county damages post office and apartment building
Weather
Dozens of Martinsburg residents evacuated from homes due to chlorine spill
Tweets by WDVMTV