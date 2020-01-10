VIDEO: Carey speaks ahead of hosting Texas

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)-- Some students in Prince William County Public Schools don't have to worry if they're able to afford or eat that day during lunch. The non-profit organization Settle the Debt is there to help make sure kids aren't turned down a meal as they type in their lunch numbers.

Adelle Settle, Founder of Settle The Debt said it began as a GoFundMe. "We were just trying to pay off a couple debts at nearby schools but we realized it was just a much larger problem and that kids all over the county were really struggling to pay for their meals and so we decided to become a non-profit to raise as much money as we can to alleviate this concern."