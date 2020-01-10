Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Non-profit raises money to pay off student lunch debt
Procedural motions denied in Berkeley Heights Elementary School abuse case
$5 feline adoption fee for 1 day only at Humane Society of Washington County
Candidates for West Virginia Governor debate the State of the State
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Watch ‘n’ Win Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Carey speaks ahead of hosting Texas
News
Posted:
Jan 10, 2020 / 06:08 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2020 / 06:08 PM EST
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
$5 feline adoption fee for 1 day only at Humane Society of Washington County
Frederick man charged after 4-year-old son killed in crash
One dead in car crash in Frederick County, MD
Connections Six Eight brings their church service to a bar
FCPS holds 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
New State Chair for Maryland’s Democratic Committee
More Maryland
Procedural motions denied in Berkeley Heights Elementary School abuse case
Candidates for West Virginia Governor debate the State of the State
Julie Orellana enters guilty plea in child-murder, attempted murder case
WV Gubernatorial candidate Salango says $1.9M to fight drug trafficking too little, too late
Freedom Hearts Animal Rescue prepares for kitten season, but needs public’s help
WV Senator Capito responds to Trump’s statement on Iran
More West Virginia
The Ranch addiction center welcomes new executive director
Frederick man charged after 4-year-old son killed in crash
4th defendant sentenced to 100 years for 2017 double homicide
One dead in car crash in Frederick County, MD
FCPS holds 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
Maryland comptroller says he’s running for governor
More I-270
Tattoo shop celebrates D.C. Tattoo Expo’s 10th year & recognition that came with it
Non-profit raises money to pay off student lunch debt
Loudoun County is streamlining its evacuation service for people with disabilities
Arrest made in connection to December murder
School board approves over $500M in modernization plans
Dominion Energy introduces new ways to conserve energy and save Fairfax residents money
More Virginia
Pennsylvania bill would promote equality in child custody law
Inmate faces more allegations on sexually assaulting a child
2 Chambersburg residents charged after allegedly beating 8-year-old child
Woman delivers baby in front seat of car along Interstate 81
Fatal Pedestrian Accident
Mercersburg’s Whitetail Ski Resort opened with investment done over the summer
More Pennsylvania
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Frederick man charged after 4-year-old son killed in crash
Ask The Pros
Procedural motions denied in Berkeley Heights Elementary School abuse case
Weather
One dead in car crash in Frederick County, MD
Tweets by WDVMTV