Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Watch: Biden urges patience as vote count presses on
Video
The Takoma Park Police Department is collecting gently used warm coats
Frederick County Executive provides “grim” update on rise of COVID-19 cases
Video
Frederick County continues canvassing of mail-in ballots
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” as season opener draws closer
News
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 04:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 04:41 PM EST
Local News Headlines
Maryland
DC
Virginia
West Virginia
The Takoma Park Police Department is collecting gently used warm coats
Frederick County Executive provides “grim” update on rise of COVID-19 cases
Video
Frederick County continues canvassing of mail-in ballots
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office receives 8th CALEA accreditation
Gov. Hogan introduces new COVID-19 relief programs in Maryland
Video
Airbags stolen from multiple cars in Takoma Park
Initiative 81 passes, Decriminalize Nature D.C. talks next steps
Video
Councilmember Pinto addresses re-election
Video
Metro contemplates two station name changes
Video
Chamber of Commerce honors Champions of Change, Reinvention and Resilience
DC’s Laila Mokhiber named influential Arab American under 40
Video
Shutdown DC protests Fox News, RNC
Video
PWC School Board adds more holidays to promote diversity inclusivity; extends school year
Video
Animals create art to raise money for NoVa wildlife center
Video
8th annual Valor Awards celebrates good deeds within the community
Alexandria Police investigating a carjacking
Virginia Department of Elections addresses ‘viral social media post’
Arrest made in case of protesters in Leesburg
Berkeley County circuit court judge grants temporary restraining order involving soccer players
An inside look: new Morgan County Sheriff’s Office formally dedicated
Video
Newly re-elected Jim Justice says he won’t change handling of pandemic
Video
Riley Moore upset of incumbent state treasurer a big win for West Virginia GOP
Video
Eastern panhandle polling stations running relatively smoothly
Video
WV Gov. Justice reacts to President Trump’s election comments
Video
Trending Stories
Manassas pharmacist sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug scheme
Video
D.C. man facing numerous charges after stabbing in Silver Spring
Video
Frederick couples finds push to open food truck business amid pandemic
Video
News
Berkeley County circuit court judge grants temporary restraining order involving soccer players