VIDEO: Bob Huggins gives preseason update

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) -- The City of Alexandria is considering whether the 2020 - 2021 school year should start before Labor Day, and the public gets a say in that decision.

The school system's Calendar Committee (made up of school administrators and resource officers, teachers, and parents) is giving city residents three options to consider: sticking to the traditional calendar; starting before Labor Day with a longer winter break, or sticking to the traditional school year with a longer winter break and longer school days.