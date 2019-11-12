World War II veteran in Hagerstown recounts time when he helped free Europe from Nazis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — World War II veteran Jack Meyers remembers back to his role as a gunner serving in Army’s 692 Tank Destroyer Battalion. He remembers leading a team of five men as if it was yesterday.

75 years ago, Myers helped free Europe from the Nazis.

“Those people who were there witnessed a time that they weren’t free, and had to go through those terrible times,” said Myers. “They know how important freedom is.”

It took 50 years for Myers to recount what he saw on June 6, 1944.

For veterans like him who returned home, he’s one of the lucky ones.

Three of Myer’s men died during the war- two died of bullet wounds – one was killed from shrapnel.

“It’s tough losing them, and it’s great to know they didn’t give their life for nothing,” he said.

After the war, Myers was given a bronze star.

He says, “I was following orders. I didn’t think I did anything special.”

His Hagerstown home is filled with memorabilia, from the time he was drafted at the early age of 19 in 1943 until the end of World War II in 1945.

“Near the end of the war, we liberated the Dachau prison camp. Wow, wow. You can’t believe how a human being could treat another human being. When I say, the prisoners were skin and bones, I mean it.”

Myers has made several trips back to Normandy, Holland and Germany. He says he’s planning to go back to Europe next year.