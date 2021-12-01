Veterans Voices: Korean War veterans, no longer forgotten

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Korean War may be the “Forgotten War,” but the Airmen, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and soldiers who fought there between 1950 and 1953 until an armistice was signed between North and South Korea are no longer forgotten. In fact, they are being remembered.

After 68 years, a monument to those who died during the Korean War is being added to the Pool of Remembrance at the Korean War Memorial near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“The Wall of Remembrance will honor the almost 37-thousand casualties that we had in the Korean War,” Ron Twentey, Commander of Antietam Chapter 312 of the Korean War Veterans Association, said as he sat on granite bench at the Korean War Memorial in Hagerstown. He talked about the monument which is slated to be completed next summer.

Twentey told WDVM’S Ross Simpson that the sloped granite wall being built around the base of the “Pool of Remembrance” is going to cost $25 million by the time it’s finished.

“But the funds didn’t come from the United States government,” said Twentey. “$22 million came from the South Korean government, and the rest is coming from civilians who want to honor those who served in Korea and especially those who fought and died there.”

One of the names on the “Wall of Remembrance” will be 18-year-old Hermene Blevins from Hagerstown who died in a Prisoner of War camp.

Blevins, a Private First Class in the 7th Infantry Division, was reportedly wounded in the arm when his unit was overrun by Chinese troops at the Chosin Reservoir on Dec. 2, 1950.

Based on post-war POW interviews, investigators concluded that the young soldier was marched off to a North Korean prison camp called “Death Valley” near the Chosin Reservoir.

Blevins died two months later of malnutrition and was buried 20 miles north of the reservoir. His remains were found in 2013 and not long after that, a funeral was held for him not far from the Korean War Memorial in Hagerstown.

“There wasn’t a dry eye as folks passed by his flag-draped casket,” said Twentey.

The casket contained only a few bones and an Army uniform. Hermene’s remains were buried in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown next to his brother Lonie, who was killed six days before Herene died.

Their names are being inscribed on the “Wall of Remembrance” with the names of 30 other young men from Washington County who died in the Korean War.

Ron Twentey, a combat operations specialist in the U.S. Army, mapped minefields along the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea who are technically still at war.

“They signed an armistice in 1953, but never signed a treaty officially ending the war,” said Twentey.

Given North Korea’s belligerent attitude for the past half-century, that’s not likely to happen, but Twentey says at least the Americans who died in Korea will no longer be forgotten, most of whom like the Blevins brothers died within the first six months of the Korean War.