Veteran gifted new set of wheels in honor of service

"My life has forever changed and I owe it all to God."

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Hiding under a piece of black fabric, a newly refurbished car sat waiting to be revealed to a local U.S. Army Veteran.

“I feel amazing, I never expected to get a gift something so big, so yeah I’m happy,” said Car Recipient Melisha Gunn.

Charles Town community members and friends gifted Army Veteran Melisha Gunn a newly refurbished car Tuesday morning. Gunn was nominated by family and friends because they believed a new set of wheels could change her life.

“I would say just to persevere through anything no matter what you face, every challenge in life, always keep God first,” said Gunn.

As a single mother of three, Gunn says she has faced many challenges in her life through armed service and motherhood, but it feels great to finally be appreciated. Technicians at Caliber Collision donated their time and volunteered to work on the project and have it ready for the big reveal.

“I think the message from us is that you were there for us, now it’s our turn to be there for you, so let us know, we want to help,” said Senior VP Steve Welch.

Harpers Ferry Bolivar Veterans Honor Guard said it is a privilege to be a part of the celebration and as veterans themselves, something as small as a car, can be something so big to others.

“Especially the part where she sees she has so much support, not here’s your car ‘bye.’ There’s support there totally 24-7 for a fellow veteran.” Said Commander of HF Bolivar Honor Guard Bob Hankins.

Over the past seven years, Caliber Collision and its partners have donated nearly 350 cars valued over $4.5 million.