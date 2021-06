WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM-25) — MEMORIAL DAY IS A DAY TO REMEMBER AMERICA’S WAR DEAD AND THE SACRIFICES THEY MADE TO KEEP ALL OF US FREE.

BUD RYAN, AN 88-YEAR-OLD KOREAN VETERAN, PUT HIS THOUGHTS DOWN ON PAPER IN A POEM HE WROTE ENTITLED, “A SOLDIER DIED TODAY.”

“I REMEMBER WHEN I WAS A YOUNG GI, THE STORIES I WOULD TELL.”

“SOME ABOUT GUADALCANAL, I WENT THROUGH A LIVING HELL.”

“MY COMRADES REMEMBER TOO WHEN THEY SAT AROUND THE POST. SOME REMEMBERED EXPERIENCES THEY WERE KNOWN TO REPEAT THE MOST.”

“WHEN A COMBAT SOLDIER IS SENT TO A COUNTRY IN CONFLICT, HE WILL DO HIS PART IN LANDS FAR FROM HOME, PROTECTING FREEDOM IN A WAR HE DIDN’T START.”

“I HEAR PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT ME AND PITY THE WAY I LOOK.”

“IF ONLY THEY KNEW MY EXPERIENCES IN LIFE, THEY WOULD WRITE A BOOK.”

“ON IWO JIMA, MANY WOULD FALL WHIILE HOLDING THE LINE THAT DAY.”

“IT’S AS THOUGH I WAS THERE ONLY YESERDAY.’

“THE TRAUMA OF WAR NEVER LEAVES YOU. ONLY A FELLOW VET WILL UNDERSTAND.”

“YOUR MIND FILLED WITH DEMONS OF WAR, RETURNING FROM A WAR-TORN LAND.”

“BEFORE THE WAR IN ENJOYED A WONDERFUL LIFE. I HAD A LOVELY WIFE.”

“MY DYING WON’T BE MOURNED BY MANY AS I THINK ABOUT MY LIFE.”

“ONLY A FEW SEEM TO HONOR OUR HEROES IN A MANNER OF WHICH THEY SHOULD.”

“AS A HOMELESS VET MYSELF, I AM SCORNED BY MY NEIGHBORHOOD.

“YOU KNOW I COULD REALLY CARE LESS ABOUT WHAT IS SAID AS I CONTINUE MY JOURNEY OF STRIFE. I WAS AMONG THE FEW PROTECTING MY COUNTRY’S FREEDOM; OFFERING UP MY LIFE.”

“THE YEARS OF STRIFE HAS TAKEN ITS TOOK NOW THAT I’M GETTING OLD.”

“I FEAR THAT I WILL DIE THIS WINTER SOMEWHERE OUT THERE IN THE BITTER COLD.”

“MY COUNTRY WILL NOT BE MOURNING ME. THE HEADLINES WILL NOT SAY HE WAS A COURAGEOUS HERO. A SOLDIER DIED TODAY.’

IT WAS PAINFUL FOR FORMER PETTY OFFICER FIRST CLASS BUD RYAN TO READ ON CAMERA THE POEM HE WROTE ABOUT THE DAY A SOLDIER DIED FOR THIS MONTH’S EDITION OF “VETERANS VOICES.”

RYAN SAID, “IT BRINGS BACK MANY MEMORIES AND THAT’S WHY I TRY TO THINK OF THINGS TO WRITE THAT PORTRAY THE LIVES OF OTHERS THAT SERVED BEFORE ME.”

BUT BUD DOESN’T MIND SHEDDING A FEW TEARS, BECAUSE, “MY HEART DICTATES WHAT MY MIND DOES WHEN I READ POEMS LIKE “A SOLDIER DIED TODAY,” SAID RYAN.

LEAMON CROSIER RYAN, WHO PREFERS TO BE CALLED ‘BUD< SERVED TWO COMBAT TOURS ABOARD USS ELDORADO, THE COMMAND, AND CONTROL SHIP, DURING THE KOREAN WAR.

WHEN BUD WASN’T AT BATTLE STATIONS BEHIND HIS 20 MILLIMETER ANTI-AIRCRAFT GUN, HE WAS THE SHIP’S BARBER.

AMONG HIS CLIENTS, GENERAL MATTHEW RIDGEWAY, THE COMMANDER OF ALL ALLIED FORCES IN KOREA.

RIDGEWAY DIDN’T LEAVE A TIP, BUT RYAN SAYS THE GENERAL WAS A “REAL GENT.”