CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A vehicle collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate-70 just west of Clear Spring, Maryland.

Around 8 a.m. on August 21, a tractor trailer was reported to be lying across both lanes of the interstate, according to Maryland State Police.

The road will be closed for a period of time, and the State Highway Administration is coordinating a detour at exit 12, Big Pool, Maryland.