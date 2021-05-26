VCU student’s cause of death announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Adam Oakes, A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student who was found dead after a fraternity party in February, cause of death has been announced.

The Office of the Chief Medical examiner says Oakes died from alcohol poisoning and the death was accidental.

According to the Associated Press, Oakes’ family thinks fraternity hazing played a large role in his death. Oakes had been initiated into the Delta Chi fraternity and was attending a party where he was allegedly given large sums of alcohol and told to drink. The next morning, police found him dead and the university suspended the fraternity chapter.

Oakes was a Loudoun County native and 19-years-old at his time of death.

His death is still being investigated.