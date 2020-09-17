Virginia man charged with rape after meeting woman on dating app

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old man from Virginia has been charged with rape after an incident that occurred in Olney, Maryland. Detectives worry there may be other victims.

Detectives from the Montgomery Department of Police say Douglas Clifton Stewart had met a woman on a dating app on August 22. They arranged to meet at a public parking lot in Olney the next evening.

On August 23, detectives say the victim and Stewart met at a parking lot. Stewart offered to drive the woman to get food. Detectives say, as Stewart drove, he sexually and physically assaulted the victim. He then drove back to the parking lot, where he’s accused of shoving the victim out of his car before driving away.

The incident was reported to police that night. Detectives say a warrant was issued for Stewart’s arrest. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Stewart was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and a fourth-degree sexual offense.

Detectives say they’re worried Stewart may have sexually assaulted other victims. Anyone who believes they were victimized by Stewart is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

