Sen. Joe Manchin sticks with Senate

WASHINGTON (WDVM)- — After weeks of speculation, U. S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia announced Tuesday morning he would not run for Governor.

“Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century,” Manchin said in a statement. “As the top Democrat and Ranking Member on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I am going to push the Senate to take up and pass energy technology bills that invest in all-of-the-above energy that will keep our country as the world economic leader.”

Manchin served as the 34th governor of the mountain state. Manchin was sworn into the United States Senate on November 2010.

