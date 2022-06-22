(The Hill) – A co-founder of Women for Trump and organizer of the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks’s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday.

Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his support to Britt after withdrawing his support from the Alabama congressman three months earlier. The race proved to be divisive within the GOP, with several prominent Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), continuing to support Brooks even after Trump announced he would back Britt.

“Donald Trump is disconnected from the base,” Amy Kremer, chairwoman of Women for America First, told Politico. “It’s time for those of us in the movement to get back to basics, back to our first principles … We were here long before President Trump came along, and we’re going to be here long afterward.”

Kremer, who helped organize the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House that directly preceded the Capitol riot and involved many of the same participants, also expressed her disapproval on Tuesday of Trump’s decision to abandon Brooks.

“I’m on the ground in Alabama & Trump got this way wrong. People are very angry at him,” Kremer wrote on Twitter.

Britt heads into the November general election to fill retiring Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Ala.) Senate seat as the heavy favorite against Democrat Will Boyd.