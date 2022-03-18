PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Bonenberger is facing federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading demonstrating r picketing in a capitol building.

Of the more than 700 people charged federally in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, more than 60 are from Pennsylvania.

Among those charged are teachers, law enforcement, and the woman who police say stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, according to spotlightpa.org.

Bonenberger is set to have a video arrangement Friday afternoon with a federal judge in the western district of Pennsylvania.