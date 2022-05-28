WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Saturday, in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, people were protesting the alleged rape of Ukrainian women by Russian troops.

The protest was organized by a group called US Ukrainian Activists, and according to an event website their goal was, “to bring attention to these brutal, state-sanctioned acts of sexual violence. The public discourse about this war of aggression must acknowledge and condemn Russia’s deliberate use of rape as a weapon of war against Ukrainians.”

Women dressed in white with blood-stained hoods stood with Russian flags painted over their mouths.