SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “After 50 years of a wrongheaded decision of being on the books and a court regulating acting like the legislature, I think they got it right, ” West Virginia General Attorney Patrick Morrisey said.

These are the words of West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I expect West Virginia will be stepping up and making some modifications to its law to try to come into compliance with this issue and to protect as many lives as humanly legally possible,” Morrisey said.

But some people in West Virginia are speaking up and pushing back.

“It is not what we believe and it is not their choice,” Shepherd University student Emily Baker said. “We decide what we want to do with our bodies and we will all keep fighting not only for ourselves but for the future generations that are to come.”

The Supreme Court’s decision effectively shut down the only reproductive health clinic in all of West Virginia. As a result, the women’s center of health had to cancel over 60 appointments.

“Today, I and our clinics’ management staff had the unfortunate responsibility of calling all abortion patients who were on our schedule over the next three weeks to tell them that their appointments had to be canceled,” Katie Quinonez explained.

They are leaving women all over the state worrying about how and where they will receive the healthcare they need.

“We were met with a range of responses, some patients broke down and could not speak through their sobbing, and some patients were stunned and didn’t know what to say, some patients did not understand what was happening,” Quinonez said.

West Virginia lawmakers said they will release an official legislative plan sometime next week.

Many West Virginia residents plan to continue their fight at a protest in Charleston on July 9th.