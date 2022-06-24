MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion.

Hours after the decision was announced, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group announced a series of vigils:

Beckley – Robert C. Byrd US Court House, 7 p.m.

– Robert C. Byrd US Court House, 7 p.m. Charleston – Robert C. Byrd US Court House, 8:30 p.m.

– Robert C. Byrd US Court House, 8:30 p.m. Lewisburg – Greenbrier County Court House, 7 p.m.

– Greenbrier County Court House, 7 p.m. Parkersburg – Planned Parenthood Vienna, 7 p.m.

– Planned Parenthood Vienna, 7 p.m. Shepherdstown – Main St. at Shepherd University, 7 p.m.

– Main St. at Shepherd University, 7 p.m. Wheeling – Heritage Port, 7 p.m.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV), Planned Parenthood and WV Free are organizers of the vigils.

The ACLU-WV also sent the following statement Friday: