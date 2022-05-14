WASHINGTON (WDVM) — From New York to California, multiple abortion rights rallies took place across our nation today. This comes after a leaked document revealed several U.S. Supreme Court Justices were in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

In the nation’s capital, thousands of people were for a “Bans off our bodies” event on Saturday. When you arrived near Constitution Ave. you noticed a split with anti-abortion supporters on one side and pro-abortion supporters on the other yelling over one another. It all comes down to the fight over the supreme court’s possible decision over Roe v. Wade.

Thousands of people stood near the Washington Monument holding signs, chanting, and listening to several speakers about the right to abortion.

“We’ve been worried about this since Trump was elected, since the talks at the Supreme Court, and since RBG died. We knew it was coming, but knowing it’s coming and having it here is very different,” said Amara Shaker Brown, a D.C. native, and pro-abortion supporter.

Saturday’s rally was in response to the leaked documents.

“They’re deciding what we get to do with our bodies and they don’t have anything to do with that,” said Cloe Scott, a pro-abortion supporter.

“You have to speak out to make a change if you stay silent, nothing is going to change,” said

Amara Shaker-Brown said members of the supreme court need to represent the people.

“60 to 70% of people in the united states believe that abortion rights should be legal and so if you’re supposed to represent the people, you are not listening to the majority of America,” said

Just on the corner on Constitution Ave. Anti-abortion supporters like Lila Anderson were also speaking out.

“If your heart is open you know that it’s the wrong path no matter what. The child is innocent, he’s not the one who harmed you or is harming you. You know, you’re only harming yourself,” said Anderson.

She said there’s should be another option besides abortion.

“If there’s hope for someone to open their eyes and reach out to a community for people who support women who are pregnant who are unsure if they want to have their child, that’s something we should tackle,” said Anderson.

As for Shaker-Brown, she said she’s standing her ground not just for herself but for her loved ones.

“We wanted to come and honor our mothers and our grandmothers who fought for this,” said Shaker-Brown.